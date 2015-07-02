LONDON, July 2 England pace bowler Steven Finn has learnt his lessons after a dramatic loss of form and is ready to make "another debut" if he is selected for the first test against Australia next week.

The 26-year-old's last test match was the 14-run win over Australia in the first Ashes test at Trent Bridge in 2013, a series England went on to win 3-0.

But the Middlesex bowler struggled with his rhythm and pace and did not feature in England's 5-0 Ashes defeat in the return series before being sent home to work on the technical aspect of his game.

Having regained his line and length, Finn, who has collected 90 wickets in 23 tests at an average of 29.4, was included in England's 13-man squad for the first Ashes test in Cardiff starting on July 8.

"If I do play, it will feel like making another debut in test match cricket, so it's really exciting," Finn told reporters on Thursday.

"I have done a lot of learning about my cricket over the last 18 months to two years and the way I need to go about things.

"It wasn't beneficial at the time but overall, it has been.

"I am now very comfortable with where I am at and with the technical side of things and it is now just about getting batsman out and putting the ball in the right area."

Finn's return to form has coincided with England adopting a new attacking approach that earned plaudits during the recent drawn test series against New Zealand.

"The way we have built momentum over the last eight weeks or so is really exciting," Finn said.

"I have confidence in the way I am bowling and, if selected, I feel I can do myself justice." (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)