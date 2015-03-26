Cricket-Pakistan squad for three-test series against West Indies
April 5 Pakistan selectors named the following 16-member squad for the three-test series against West Indies that starts in Kingston on April 21:
LONDON, March 26 Former West Indies paceman Ottis Gibson will return for a second spell as England's fast bowling coach for next month's tour of the West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.
Gibson, 46, previously worked with England's pace attack from 2007-10 before being appointed as West Indies coach.
ECB managing director Paul Downton said the appointment was a short-term one as they seek a replacement for David Saker who will join Big Bash franchise Melbourne Renegades in September.
"We are delighted to have secured a bowling coach of Ottis' calibre as he is highly respected among the fast bowling fraternity and his knowledge and experience of local conditions will be invaluable in the Caribbean," Downton said in a statement.
"No decision has yet been made on a long-term replacement for David and we will need to review how we staff this position going forward following the conclusion of the West Indies tour." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
NEW DELHI, April 5 Contrary to popular belief, Twenty20 cricket rewards brains as well as brawn with the smartest spinners able to find a way to nullify the most explosive batsmen, according to wily Indian Premier League (IPL) veteran Amit Mishra.
MUMBAI, April 5 Despite being around for a decade and dragged through a fixing controversy in 2013, the Indian Premier League (IPL) seems to have lost none of its lustre, as the 10th edition of the tournament gets underway on Wednesday.