May 4 Ashley Giles says he was 'bitterly disappointed' to miss out on the England coaching job last month and is likely to take some time out of the game.

Giles had been coach of England's limited overs programme since 2012 but after the side failed to get out of the group stage at this year's World Twenty20 tournament in Bangladesh, he was overlooked for the national team's director of cricket job in favour of Peter Moores.

The position was vacant after Andy Flower stepped down after five years in charge following England's 5-0 Ashes thrashing in Australia, with Giles, a former England spin bowler, saying he thought he had a good chance of taking over the test team.

"I was confident," the 41-year-old former left-arm spinner told Sky Sports.

"I went into the interview and thought I had as equal a chance as anyone else, if not a better chance having been close to the team and knowing what the systems are and, at the same time not having had full control.

"I can't go into too much detail about that process but I'm bitterly disappointed that I didn't get the job.

"At no time or stage does that mean I wish anyone in that side or management any ill going forward. We all want England to do well."

Giles, a former director of cricket at Warwickshire, stepped down as an England selector late last month.

He said he was still enthusiastic about coaching but was considering taking some time out of the game, having gone into coaching almost immediately after retirement.

"I love coaching and I don't think anything has changed on that front," Giles, who played 54 test matches for England between 1998 and 2006, added.

"Of course, through recent experiences I suppose it's your confidence that takes a bit of a hit, but I enjoy coaching and I enjoy working with people and players and I enjoy improving players - that's the fun bit of the job.

"It all depends on opportunities and offers around the world and the country. At the moment I'm not rushing back in and I wouldn't want to rush back in because I might do it for the wrong reasons.

"I think it's a good to take some time out."

Former England captain Graham Gooch was sacked as England's batting coach on Thursday, two weeks after the appointment of Moores for his second spell in charge of England. (Reporting by Josh Reich)