Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
LONDON Feb 18 Former test captain Graham Gooch was appointed England's full-time batting coach on Saturday.
The 58-year-old, who scored 8,900 runs in 118 tests for his country at an average of 42.58, has been working as a consultant batting coach for England since November 2009.
"I am delighted to be taking on the role on a full-time basis," Gooch told the England and Wales Cricket Board's website (www.ecb.co.uk).
"I will now have the opportunity to spend a lot more time with the players and other coaches both in the build-up to series and during the series themselves."
Hugh Morris, England cricket's managing director, said the former opening batsman had a "huge amount to offer".
"Graham is an outstanding coach and is held in the highest regard by all those who work alongside him," added Morris. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Pritha Sarkar; To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root is set to be named as England's test captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge, the BBC and Sky Sports television reported.