Sept 11 Former England seam bowler Matthew Hoggard announced he will retire from cricket after making his final first class appearance for Leicestershire next week.

Hoggard, who was part of England's memorable Ashes winning side in 2005, represented his country in 67 tests and 26 one-day internationals between 2000 and 2008.

"I want to thank all of my family, friends, my past opponents... and both Yorkshire and Leicestershire County Cricket Clubs for the support and dedication that they have shown me over the course of my career," Hoggard said in a statement on his website (www.matthewhoggard.com).

"Playing cricket professionally and, of course, playing as part of the national side is a dream that nearly every young boy growing up in Yorkshire shares.

"I feel truly honoured to have been given such incredible opportunities and I am grateful to everyone that I have worked alongside for the past 17 years."

Hoggard's final professional match will be against Hampshire next week. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)