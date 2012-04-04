COLOMBO, April 4 Andrew Strauss and Alastair
Cook have set a solid foundation to England's first innings as
the openers batted through to the tea interval on 83 for no loss
in reply to Sri Lanka's 275 on the second day of the second test
on Wednesday.
At the break, Strauss was unbeaten on 42, having hit three
fours, while Cook was not out on 40, also with three fours.
It was England's best opening partnership of the series,
following stands of nought and 31 in the first test defeat at
Galle, with the openers content to play the waiting game and
play scoring shots off loose deliveries.
The afternoon session made for rather tedious viewing as
only 72 runs were added in 32 overs, but England appear
determined to post a useful first innings total on a slow pitch.
Cook, on 20, offered Sri Lanka their only chance when he was
dropped at short leg by Lahiru Thirimanne.
Earlier, off-spinner Graeme Swann took three wickets for
four runs in just over six overs to clean up the Sri Lankan tail
shortly before lunch.
Swann finished with figures of four for 75 as Sri Lanka were
bowled out for a below par score after winning the toss and
electing to bat.
Sri Lanka, who resumed on 238-6, added just 37 runs to their
overnight total for the loss of their last four wickets against
some tight bowling by the visiting attack.
Suraj Randiv (12) became Swann's first victim of the day
when he threw away his wicket attempting to take the fight to
the spinner soon after he came on, but only succeeded in holing
out to a leaping Kevin Pietersen at long-on.
Swann then removed Angelo Mathews for 57 when the Sri Lankan
vice captain checked an on-drive which offered England skipper
Strauss a routine catch at short mid-wicket.
Tim Bresnan got in on the act when he picked up the wicket
of Rangana Herath (2) as the batsman lost patience following a
series of blocks and swished at a delivery from outside off
stump that caught a faint edge to wicket-keeper Matt Prior.
Swann finished off the Sri Lankan innings by bowling Suranga
Lakmal for a duck with a perfect off-break that beat the number
11's defensive prod and zipped between his bat and pad. Dhammika
Prasad remained not out on 12.
James Anderson finished with 3-62, Bresnan 2-47 and Steven
Finn 1-51.
Sri Lanka lead the two-test series 1-0.
(Editing by John O'Brien)