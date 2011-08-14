LONDON Aug 14 England named an unchanged squad on Sunday for the fourth test against India starting on Thursday at The Oval.

England became the top-ranked test nation when they displaced India following Saturday's win in the third test at Egbaston which secured a 3-0 lead in the series.

"Batsman Jonathan Trott is making steady progress in his rehabilitation from his ongoing shoulder injury but he requires further treatment and won't be fit for the fourth and final test match. As such Ravi Bopara retains his place in the squad," England National Selector Geoff Miller said in a statement.

Bowler Chris Tremlett is available for selection following continued treatment for his back injury and he and Steven Finn are included in a broader 13-man squad for the last Test match of the English summer.

Bopara failed again with the bat in Birmingham while Tim Bresnan excelled with the ball in Tremlett's absence.

