LONDON Aug 14 England named an unchanged
squad on Sunday for the fourth test against India starting
on Thursday at The Oval.
England became the top-ranked test nation when they
displaced India following Saturday's win in the third test at
Egbaston which secured a 3-0 lead in the series.
"Batsman Jonathan Trott is making steady progress in his
rehabilitation from his ongoing shoulder injury but he requires
further treatment and won't be fit for the fourth and final test
match. As such Ravi Bopara retains his place in the squad,"
England National Selector Geoff Miller said in a statement.
Bowler Chris Tremlett is available for selection following
continued treatment for his back injury and he and Steven Finn
are included in a broader 13-man squad for the last Test match
of the English summer.
Bopara failed again with the bat in Birmingham while Tim
Bresnan excelled with the ball in Tremlett's absence.
