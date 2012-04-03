COLOMBO, April 3 Sri Lanka won the toss and
opted to bat in the second and final test against England on
Tuesday.
The hosts, leading 1-0 in the two-test series, made two
changes in the team that won the first test in Galle by 75 runs.
All-rounder Angelo Mathews, who missed the first test due to
injury, and paceman Dhammika Prasad replaced Dinesh Chandimal
and the injured Chanaka Welegedera.
England, the number one ranked test side in the world, also
made two changes to their side, leaving out injured paceman
Stuart Broad and spinner Monty Panesar.
Pace duo Steven Finn and Tim Bresnan were drafted in.
Teams: Sri Lanka: Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Tillakaratne
Dilshan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kumar Sangakkara, Thilan
Samaraweera, Angelo Mathews, Prasanna Jayawardene, Rangana
Herath, Suraj Randiv, Suranga Lakmal, Dhammika Prasad.
England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan
Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Matt Prior, Samit Patel,
Steven Finn, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Tim Bresnan.
