(Updates at close)
* Swann grabs four as Sri Lanka lead by 209
* Herath picks up eighth five-wicket haul
GALLE, March 27 Sri Lanka held an overall lead
of 209 over England with five wickets in hand after 17 wickets
fell on the second day of the first test between Sri Lanka and
England on Tuesday,
After yet another batting failure during a dispiriting winter
for the world number side, England hit back to reduce Sri Lanka
to 84 for five in their second innings at the close.
England made only 193 in their first innings after
dismissing Sri Lanka for 318.
Off-spinner Graeme Swann, who went wicketless in the first
innings, grabbed four of the five wickets to fall in the Sri
Lankan second innings.
Swann bowled Lahiru Thirimanne (6), dismissed first innings
centurion Mahela Jayawardene (5) caught at slip, forced Kumar
Sangakkara (14) to edge a catch to Ian Bell at gully and close
to the end of the day's play had Thilan Samaraweera (36)
stumped.
Stuart Broad picked up Tillakaratne Dilshan's wicket for a
duck when the batsman played down the wrong line to a full
delivery and was bowled.
Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath was the outstanding bowler
for Sri Lanka, taking his eighth five-wicket haul to give the
hosts a 125-run lead.
Brought on to bowl in the ninth over of the England innings,
Herath bowled unchanged from one end to finish with six for 74
off 19 overs as the England batsmen struggled to come to term
with his bowling.
It was the England batsmen's continued inability to tackle
spin rather than any terrors in the pitch that led to their
downfall. Four of the batsmen were out lbw as they failed to use
their feet against the spinner.
Only Ian Bell looked assured, scoring 52 off 87 balls with
eight fours and a six, before he fell to a delivery that spun
past the outside edge of his bat to clip the off bail.
England would have been in a worse plight if it had not for
Bell's knock and some spirited resistance from the tail after
they had been reeling at 92 for six.
HERATH'S SIX
Herath struck in successive overs before lunch to leave
England reeling. In Herath's second over, Jonathan Trott (12)
was needlessly stumped as he attempted to charge down the pitch
to a full toss.
In his next over, Herath trapped England captain Andrew
Strauss (26) lbw on the sweep shot, a decision which was
originally given not out but overturned when Sri Lanka
challenged.
Trott fell on the ground while desperately trying to return
to the crease, running into celebrating wicketkeeper Prasanna
Jayawardene and suffering a blow to his stomach.
It took him a little while to get his breath back and start
the long walk back to the dressing room.
The post-lunch session also belonged to Sri Lanka as they
picked up the remaining seven England wickets for 136 runs.
Left-arm paceman Chanaka Welegedera started the slide,
coming from around the wicket to bowl Kevin Pietersen for three.
Herath then sent back Matt Prior (7), Samit Patel (2) and
Stuart Broad (28), all out lbw.
The resistance put up by Swann and Bell forced captain
Mahela Jayawardene to bring his second spinner Suraj Randiv into
the attack.
Randiv obliged his captain by picking up the wickets of
Swann (24), caught superbly by Tillakaratne Dilshan at short
mid-wicket, and Monty Panesar (13) to end the innings.
After Mahela Jayawardene had anchored Sri Lanka's innings
with a superb 180, Suranga Lakmal gave the hosts a perfect start
with the ball when he dismissed Alastair Cook, lbw for a duck,
in England's second over without a run on the board.
Cook thought about challenging the decision but decided
against it after consulting his opening partner Strauss.
Sri Lanka, resuming on 289 for eight, added 29 more runs
before the tourists claimed the final two wickets.
Paceman James Anderson removed both batsmen to end with
figures of five for 72.
Jayawardene played some cheeky shots to add 12 runs to his
overnight score before edging Anderson to wicket-keeper Prior.
He returned to the pavilion to a standing ovation having
faced 315 balls and hit 22 fours and three sixes.
(Editing by Sudipto Ganguly and John Mehaffey)