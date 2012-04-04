(Adds quotes)
COLOMBO, April 4 A century opening partnership
between captain Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook provided
much-needed relief for England on the second day of the second
test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.
England have reached 300 only once on their disastrous
winter tour during which they have lost four tests in a row.
They will lose their world number ranking if they fail to square
the two-test series against Sri Lanka.
After dismissing Sri Lanka for 275 in their first innings,
England were 154 for one at the close with Alastair Cook on 77.
Strauss and Cook put on 112 for the first wicket and were
not separated until the 52nd over when the England skipper
attempted to cut part-time off-spinner Tillakaratne Dilshan.
He edged a catch to wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene and
was out for 61 from 126 deliveries with four boundaries.
The afternoon session made for tedious viewing with only 72
runs added in 32 overs but England were determined to post a
useful first innings total on a slow pitch.
Cook, missed at 20 by Lahiru Thirimanne at short-leg, was
unbeaten on 77 scored off 227 balls with seven fours and
Jonathan Trott who scored a century in the first test defeat in
Galle Test was 15 not out.
SWANN STRIKES
Earlier, off-spinner Graeme Swann took three wickets for
four runs in just over six overs to clean up the Sri Lankan
tail shortly before lunch.
Swann finished with figures of four for 75 as Sri Lanka were
bowled out for a below par score after winning the toss and
electing to bat.
Sri Lanka, who resumed on 238 for six, added just 37 runs to
their overnight total for the loss of their last four wickets
against some tight bowling.
Suraj Randiv (12) became Swann's first victim of the day
when he threw away his wicket attempting to take the fight to
the spinner soon after he came on, but only succeeded in holing
out to a leaping Kevin Pietersen at long-on.
Swann then removed Angelo Mathews for 57 when the Sri Lankan
vice-captain checked an on-drive which offered England
skipper Strauss a routine catch at short mid-wicket.
Tim Bresnan got in on the act when he picked up the wicket
of Rangana Herath (2) as the batsman lost patience
following a series of blocks and swished at a delivery from
outside off stump that caught a faint edge to wicket-keeper Matt
Prior.
Swann finished off the Sri Lankan innings by bowling Suranga
Lakmal for a duck with a perfect off-break that beat the
batsman's defensive prod and zipped between his bat and pad.
"It was probably the most complete day," Swann said. "I've
had some very good days scuppered by bad days but four wickets
cheap then 154 for one is a very good all-round day.
"We need to get as far past them as we can. It will be
attritional for five days, getting 550 would be wonderful."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories