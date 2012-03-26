GALLE, March 26 Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene provided the lone resistance with a gutsy unbeaten 80 as the hosts crawled to 168 for five at tea on the opening day of the first test against England on Monday.

Jayawardene hit one six and 10 fours in his patient knock and had Prasanna Jayawardene (21) for company at the break.

Things could have been even worse for Sri Lanka but Jayawardene got a reprieve when batting on 64.

A Graeme Swann delivery jumped off a good length, surprising the batsman and James Anderson at slip failed to hold onto the edge as the ball sailed over his head.

Sri Lanka lost Thilan Samaraweera (20) immediately after lunch when he was run out in the third over of the afternoon.

Samaraweera was unfortunate to depart when a straight drive by Jayawardene off Anderson brushed the bowler's right hand and hit the stumps with Samaraweera out of the crease.

England picked up a bonus wicket when Dinesh Chandimal (27) played an awful stroke across the line and top-edged a catch to Ian Bell at cover to give debutant Samit Patel his first test wicket.

Chandimal helped his captain in a fourth-wicket partnership of 61.

Earlier, England new ball bowlers Anderson and Stuart Broad rocked Sri Lanka in their opening spells, claiming three quick wickets before the hosts staged a recovery.

On a dry batting track, Sri Lanka's delight at winning the toss and taking first lease of the wicket was short-lived as they slumped to 15 for three within the first 24 minutes of play.

Anderson struck first, forcing Lahiru Thirimanne (three) to edge a catch to Graeme Swann at third slip when the batsman poked at a delivery without moving his feet.

Anderson struck again with his next delivery, sending back Kumar Sangakkara, the number one ranked test batsman, for a first ball duck when he pushed at a full length delivery for an edge to wicket-keeper Matt Prior.

Jayawardene survived Anderson's hat-trick delivery but Broad struck in the following over when he had Tillakaratne Dilshan (11) edging a catch to Andrew Strauss at first slip.

England used both their reviews inside the first 23 overs, but both were unsuccessful.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)

