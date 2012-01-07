Jan 7 England fast bowler Stuart Broad said his side's struggle to bowl out the ICC Combined Associate and Affiliate XI in Dubai on Saturday was a likely precursor to an "attritional" test series against Pakistan.

Broad captured 4-46 as England dismissed the side made up of the leading players from the second tier of international cricket for 281 on the opening day of the three-day tour match at the ICC Global Cricket Academy.

However, Andrew Strauss and his players were kept in the field for almost the entire day despite reducing the ICC XI to 91-6 by lunch.

After that first interval, England were held up by wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzada (51), as well as career-best contributions from Namibia all-rounder Christi Viljoen (98) and 43 from Boyd Rankin, the Ireland international fast bowler. England closed on 16-0.

Afterwards Broad, playing his first match since injuring his right shoulder in a one-day international against India at Lord's in September, told reporters: "We are pretty happy to have bowled them out but that was hard work and we are all aware the test series will be like that too.

"It will be attritional cricket, going at two-and-a-half or three runs an over, fielding for long periods of time, trying to bowl teams out for 300 to 350 and probably fielding for 120 overs. It will be old school test cricket, I suppose."

The first test of the three-match series starts in Dubai on Jan. 17. (To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com; dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink for more cricket)