April 3 Captain Mahela Jayawardene struck his second century in as many tests to lead Sri Lanka to 238 for six on the opening day of the second and final test against England on Tuesday.

The home team, 1-0 up in the series, won the toss but honours were even at the end of the day.

Paceman James Anderson took three early wickets to reduce Sri Lanka to 30 for three and Jayawardene came to the rescue, hitting 11 fours and one six in his 105.

It was the 34-year-old right-hander's 31st test hundred and his eighth against England, the most he has scored against any country.

Angelo Mathews was unbeaten on 41 at the close while Suraj Randiv was five not out.