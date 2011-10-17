NEW DELHI Oct 17 Delhi-born Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir guided India to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over England in the second one-day international on Monday.

India fast bowler R. Vinay Kumar recorded career-best one-day figures to skittle the visitors for 237 before the 22-year-old Kohli's unbeaten 112, including 16 boundaries, guided the hosts to their target with more than 13 overs to spare.

Left-hander Gambhir made 84 and the pair added 209 runs for the third wicket after India had lost two early wickets to fast bowler Tim Bresnan.

England, who now trail the five-match series 2-0, got off to a disastrous start after opting to bat, losing openers Alastair Cook and Craig Kieswetter without a single run on the board.

Vinay Kumar picked up two wickets in his first spell and added two more when he returned to complete figures of four for 30 from nine overs.

Kevin Pietersen (46) top-scored for the visitors but it was the 86-run sixth-wicket partnership between Jonny Bairstow (35) and Samit Patel (42) that took England to a respectable total.

The third match of the series is in Mohali on Thursday.