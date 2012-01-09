Jan 9 England pace bowler Tim Bresnan has been ruled out of England's three-test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates after failing to recover from an elbow injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

Bresnan underwent surgery on the elbow last month but was unable to play in England's opening warmup game.

"Bresnan tried to bowl today, having had an injection and a good rest," Strauss told the ECB website (www.ecb.co.uk).

"I think we were all expecting him to be absolutely fine. But it's very painful and, given that, he's probably not going to be able to play for two or three weeks.

"That means he's unable to play any part in the test series, so he's flying home."

Graham Onions, who is already with the England team as cover for Bresnan, will be officially added to the squad.

Strauss said off-spinner Graeme Swann would be sent to hospital for a precautionary scan on a tight leg muscle while fast bowler Chris Tremlett, who was ruled out of the opening match with an eye infection, would see a doctor later on Monday.

Strauss scored 78 on Monday as England won their opening match against an ICC Combined Associate and Affiliate XI by three wickets.

