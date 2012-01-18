* Hafeez lays platform for Pakistan lead
* Misbah anchors middle order
Jan 18 Pakistan built on a strong start
from openers Mohammad Hafeez and Taufeeq Umar to take a 96-run
first innings lead with three wickets in hand after the second
day of the opening test against England on Wednesday.
Openers Hafeez (88) and Umar (58) shared a 114-run stand and
captain Misbah-ul-Haq struck a patient 52 as Pakistan reached
288 for seven after bowling England out for 192 on the first day
at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
England battled back with some important wickets but Adnan
Akmal, unbeaten on 24 at stumps, will hope to stretch the lead
with the tailenders when he returns on Thursday.
"Overall we are very happy," Hafeez told Sky Sports. "We're
happy with the effort of the batsmen because England's seamers
really bowled well.
"We're in a good position because the conditions at the
moment have a little bit of turn, as we saw when Graeme Swann
got some, so I think we're in a good position and can dominate a
bit from here.
"The conditions are really tough to score runs in because
the outfield is not very fast."
Resuming on 42 for no loss, the right-left combination of
Hafeez and Umar thrived on a placid track, helping themselves to
easy boundaries on offer.
Umar hit Chris Tremlett for two boundaries in the same over
on his way to a 13th half-century and Hafeez took a single off
the same bowler to score his seventh fifty.
Desperate for a breakthrough, England captain Andrew Strauss
brought Stuart Broad back into the attack and the change paid
off when the lanky bowler, from around the wicket, pegged back
Umar's off-stump.
Broad returned to remove Azhar Ali (one), who poked outside
off-stump to depart caught behind.
Hafeez looked good for his fifth test century but paid the
price for playing a premeditated sweep off Swann to completely
miss the line. Even reviewing the leg before decision could not
save him and Hafeez departed after a measured 164-ball knock
that included 11 fours and a six.
Younus Khan (37) appeared to have settled in for a long stay
but another clever bowling change by Strauss sent him back.
With the former Pakistan skipper looking comfortable against
pace and spin, Strauss tossed the ball to occasional bowler
Jonathan Trott and the medium pacer trapped Younus leg before,
only his third test victim.
James Anderson, otherwise off-colour, accounted for Asad
Shafiq (16) but Misbah played with characteristic caution to
complete his 15th test fifty and found an able ally in Akmal.
Despite the deficit, Broad felt England had were back in
contention.
"We set a target today of going under three an over and
didn't worry too much about the wickets because we knew if we
built the pressure that way, they would come," he told Sky
Sports.
"I think we really earned those wickets late on in the day
today...more importantly on Thursday morning we've got to come
out and finish the tail off."
Pakistan are hosting the three-match series in the Gulf due
to security concerns in their own country.
