* Jayawardene leads Sri Lanka to 238-6
* Anderson takes three wickets for England
(Adds quotes)
COLOMBO, April 3 Sri Lanka captain Mahela
Jayawardene once again led from the front, hitting his second
century in as many tests to steer his side to 238 for six on the
opening day of the second and final match against England on
Tuesday.
The home team, 1-0 up in the series, won the toss for the
second straight test but it was England who were most satisfied
by the end of the day.
Paceman James Anderson took three early wickets to reduce
Sri Lanka to 30 for three before Jayawardene came to the rescue,
stroking 11 fours and one six in his 105.
It was the 34-year-old right-hander's 31st test hundred and
his eighth against England, the most he has scored against any
country.
Angelo Mathews, back in the side after injury, was unbeaten
on 41 at the close while Suraj Randiv was five not out.
"Losing three wickets up front put us on the back foot and
we have to fight to get ourselves back in the game tomorrow,"
said Jayawardene.
"The wicket is pretty slow and England bowled pretty well,
much more disciplined than in Galle. It wasn't easy for us to
score runs so credit should go to them."
Jayawardene, who made 180 in the first test in Galle and
batted without blemish here, was trapped leg before by Graeme
Swann late in the day after the spinner went round the wicket
and straighted one to the Sri Lankan skipper.
The batsman opted to review the decision but the 'Hawk-eye'
technology showed the ball was going on to hit the top of his
leg stump after pitching outside off.
England then picked up a wicket with the second new ball
when fast bowler Steven Finn had Prasanna Jayawardene caught
behind by Matt Prior for seven.
CENTURY STAND
Earlier, skipper Jayawardene and Thilan Samaraweera pulled
Sri Lanka out of trouble with a fourth-wicket stand of 124 after
Anderson had removed Tillakaratne Dilshan (14), Lahiru
Thirimanne (eight) and Kumar Sangakkara for a duck.
Samaraweera, who was hit on the head by Finn when he ducked
into a bouncer, made a composed 54 with five fours until he was
trapped leg before by Tim Bresnan, the ball skidding through to
beat his forward defensive prod.
The pitch offered early assistance to the seamers and
Dilshan hit two consecutive fours off Anderson before the opener
was caught behind.
Sangakkara then suffered his second successive first-ball
duck when he edged Anderson to Andrew Strauss at first slip and
the visiting captain held on to a juggling catch.
Thirimanne was trapped leg before, offering his pad to a
delivery that pitched outside the off stump but swung back in.
Opener Thirimanne reviewed the decision and failed to get it
overturned.
"I think we've had a pretty good day," said Finn. "It was a
day of attritional test cricket.
"Jayawardene played fantastically well and kept us at bay
for a fair while but I felt that we stayed patient and at the
end of the day it's pretty even I'd say."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)