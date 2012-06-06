By Richard Sydenham
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 6
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 6 The decision to rest
James Anderson for England's third test against West Indies was
sensible and should ensure the fast bowler is fresh for the rest
of the summer, captain Andrew Strauss said on Wednesday.
England's highest-ranked bowler Anderson, number three in
the world, wanted to play at Edgbaston on Thursday when the side
bid to sweep the series 3-0 but team management took the view
that, with the series won, he should sit the match out.
"Jimmy has missed out and with good reason," Strauss told
reporters. "It's a tough thing for any player not to play in a
test but with this schedule as it is, you have to manage your
resources cleverly.
"This is one of those occasions when an opportunity has
presented itself and we all think it's prudent we take the
opportunity with Jimmy and hopefully that will allow him to be
fresh for the rest of the summer and beyond.
"The idea of rotating and resting is that they end up
playing more, not less," Strauss added.
"The last thing you want is for someone to be playing to the
extent that they're dead on their feet and get injured and are
out for months. That's what we're trying to avoid."
England have called up Steven Davies as a precaution to
cover for wicketkeeper Matt Prior who has an eye infection.
West Indies, seeking a morale-boosting victory before the
one-day leg of the tour, are expected to bring in off-spin
bowler Sunil Narine for his test debut, probably in place of
Shane Shillingford who struggled to make an impact at Trent
Bridge.
"He's got every chance of playing," captain Darren Sammy
told reporters.
"Everyone in world cricket wants a mystery spinner and
hopefully he can make an impact," he added of the bowler who
claimed an impressive 24 wickets at an average of 13.50 in the
Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders.
One of Fidel Edwards and Tino Best will replace the injured
Kemar Roach, who has returned to Barbados.
Sammy indicated one of the reserve batsmen Assad Fudadin or
Narsingh Deonarine could also come into the side, with Kirk
Edwards vulnerable after scoring just 20 runs on the tour from
eight completed innings.
England (from): Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook,
Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt
Prior (wicketkeeper), Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann,
Graham Onions, Steven Finn, Steven Davies.
West Indies (from): Adrian Barath, Kieran Powell, Kirk
Edwards, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Marlon Samuels,
Denesh Ramdin (wicketkeeper), Darren Sammy (captain), Ravi
Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Narsingh
Deonarine, Assad Fudadin, Shane Shillingford.
