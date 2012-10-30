MUMBAI Oct 30 England fast bowler Steven Finn limped off the field with a thigh injury after bowling the first over of his second spell on the opening day of the first tour match against India A on Tuesday.

Finn is expected to have a scan to determine the cause of the problem in his right leg, an England spokesperson said.

India A, led by half-centuries from Manoj Tiwary (93), Abhinav Mukund (73) and Yuvraj Singh (59), reached 369 for nine at the end of the day after opting to bat in the first of three warmup matches before the four-test series starts in Ahmedabad on Nov. 15.

Pace bowler Tim Bresnan and off-spinner Graeme Swann picked up three wickets each for the visitors.

Tiwary and all-rounder Irfan Pathan (46) added 110 runs for the seventh wicket to help their team recover after England reduced the home side to 190 for six.

"There is a competition going on for the number six slot but it is up to the selectors now to decide," Tiwary, who has played eight 50 overs matches for India, told reporters.

"I tried my level best to do well for the team. Let's see what happens because there is still a long way to go. But I would say that I am ready for test cricket."

Yuvraj continued his fairytale comeback following cancer treatment with a stroke-filled half-century which will boost his chances of sealing the number six spot in the test team.

The left-hander was dropped from his first ball by Samit Patel at midwicket off Bresnan and he made full use of the letoff to hit seven boundaries and four sixes during his 80-ball knock.

"I think Yuvraj has done enough to be in the test team. I think the way he batted he outclassed everyone," India A coach Lalchand Rajput said.

"I know Manoj batted very well. But the way he (Yuvraj) was timing the ball and one of his sixes off Swann was the best.

"I think Yuvraj is batting at his prime and hopefully he keeps on doing it."

Kevin Pietersen's England exile was also over as he returned for the first time after being dropped for the third and final test against South Africa at Lord's in August following a text message row.

Pietersen took a catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane off Bresnan and captain Alastair Cook also handed him an over to bowl towards the end of the day's play.

"It was pretty much business as usual. For the lads it was nothing different to having another player coming back into the squad that has been missing for a while," Bresnan said about Pietersen's return to the team.

"Nothing really exceptionally different to be honest. It was the same old Kev in the energy he showed in the field all day."

(Editing by John Mehaffey)