WELLINGTON, March 17 Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were providing stubborn resistance to England's bowlers as they inched every so slightly towards being able to save the second test at lunch on the fourth day at the Basin Reserve on Sunday.

Williamson (51) and Taylor (36) had combined for an unbroken 72-run partnership to guide New Zealand to 153 for two at the break, though they were still 58 runs from making England bat again.

The partnership was beginning to frustrate England's bowlers, who are acutely aware that showers are predicted later in the day, while New Zealand's MetService has forecast persistent rain for the Wellington region throughout Monday.

Their only breakthrough in the first session was when Peter Fulton prodded at a full-length James Anderson delivery and the ball flew to Alastair Cook at first slip.

Fulton's dismissal for 45 left New Zealand 81-2 and with Monty Panesar extracting turn from the pitch, the hosts were facing the prospect of needing to win next week's third test at Eden Park to save the series.

Taylor, who was on a king pair, negotiated his first delivery and got off the mark when Kevin Pietersen misfielded at mid-on, gradually growing in confidence as he fought off urges to attack Panesar, who was giving the ball more air.

Their partnership became well established as they inched closer to lunch and Williamson brought up his sixth test half century with his seventh boundary when he pulled a short Joe Root delivery to midwicket shortly before the break.

Overcast and humid conditions and spots of rain had greeted the players when Fulton and Williamson resumed on 77-1 but strong winds ensured the passing rain clouds were dispersed quickly.

Fulton was on 41 while Williamson was 16 but the tall Fulton was undone when he spent an over pushing outside off stump at Anderson, only for the pace bowler to finally take the outside edge on the final delivery.

Cook had enforced the follow-on after bowling New Zealand out for 254 shortly before tea on Saturday, with the hosts 12 runs short of the required target to put the tourists back in and well adrift of England's 465.

Stuart Broad had rattled through New Zealand's lower order with figures of six for 51 and Bruce Martin was left stranded on 21 not out before Cook asked the Black Caps to bat again at tea. (Editing by John O'Brien)