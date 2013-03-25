AUCKLAND, March 25 Peter Fulton put New Zealand in a strong position to win their first test series against England since 1999 as the hosts' lead improved to 415 runs at lunch on the fourth day of the third test at Eden Park on Monday.

Fulton, who had been circumspect late on Sunday when England took three early wickets, was on 91 at the break after attacking the left-arm spin of Monty Panesar to drive New Zealand's second innings to 176 for four.

New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who may decide he has enough runs to push for victory, was on 44.

Fulton was in sight of becoming the fourth New Zealand batsman to score a century in each innings of a test following his first innings 136.

The hosts had resumed on 35 for three with Fulton on 14 and Dean Brownlie on 13, and England badly needing early wickets to give themselves an outside chance of victory.

Their bowlers, however, were unable to put any real pressure on the pair.

Neither went into their shells and instead added 47 runs in less than an hour before captain Alastair Cook introduced Panesar in an attempt to tie up an end.

The decision paid dividends with Brownlie dismissed on the third ball of the over for 28 when Ian Bell ran about 30 metres back towards the mid-on boundary to take a well-judged, diving catch.

Bell's response, picking himself up and throwing the ball back into the ground, suggested England's morale had slumped.

The wicket did little to slow New Zealand as Fulton moved from 46 to 60 by belting Panesar for two fours and a six in one over.

That appeared to inspire McCullum, who pulled a short James Anderson delivery over midwicket for six then belted another six and a four off Panesar.

Fulton also despatched a delivery from the left-arm spinner into the northern stand in the same over to leave the visitors appearing disillusioned in the field.

