Sept 16 Australia's three most talented players made significant contributions to take their team to a 49-run victory in the deciding final one-dayer against England on a chilly evening at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday.

Shane Watson muscled his way to 143 from 107 balls with six sixes and captain Michael Clarke, who had been in doubt for the match because of his recurrent back trouble, contributed 75 to Australia's 298 all out off 49.1 overs.

Mitchell Johnson, who was not required for the Ashes series won 3-0 by England, then bowled with raw pace and impressive accuracy to capture two for 21 from his 10 overs on an easy-paced pitch in England's 249 all out from 48 overs.

Ravi Bopara (62) and Jos Buttler (42) added 92 for the sixth wicket before Australia wrapped up the last international of the English summer to take the series 2-1 after two games were washed out.

Left-arm fast bowler Johnson, whose test career has been plagued by inconsistency, again regularly exceeded 145 kms (90 miles) an hour.

His speed and bounce disconcerted all the top-order England batsman throughout the series and he must have forced himself into consideration when hostilities resume in the first Ashes test of the return series starting in Brisbane on Nov. 21.

(Writing by John Mehaffey in London, editing by Ed Osmond)