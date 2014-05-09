May 9 England launched Peter Moores's second campaign as national team coach with a 39-run triumph over Scotland in a rain-affected one-day international in Aberdeen settled by the Duckworth-Lewis scoring method on Friday.

The visitors, having been put in to bat by Scotland, chalked up 167 for six in 20 overs in Moores's first game back in charge after taking over from Andy Flower following England's Ashes defeat in Australia earlier this year.

Ian Bell top-scored with a rapid 50 in 34 balls that contained two sixes and four fours.

He shared an opening stand of 83 with skipper Alastair Cook (44) before Bell was clean bowled by Robert Taylor.

Eoin Morgan, batting at number three, also chipped in with 31 in 23 balls. Josh Davey was the pick of the Scotland attack, returning figures of three for 28 in four overs.

Paceman James Anderson then had the home side on the rack after removing openers Matthew Cross and Calum MacLeod cheaply.

Off-spinner James Tredwell made sure of victory for England, working his way through the middle order to take four for 41 in his four overs.

Anderson ended up with two for 22, medium-pacer Ravi Bopara claimed two for 26 but debutant left-arm fast bowler Harry Gurney failed to take a wicket as Scotland ended on 133 for nine after 20 overs. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)