April 6 England made a confident start to their three-test tour of West Indies by bowling out a St Kitts Invitational XI for 59 runs in a two-day match in Basseterre on Monday.

In England's first match game since their dismal World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand, Ben Stokes took three wickets and Stuart Broad and Chris Jordan two each as the hosts were dismissed in 26.3 overs.

Captain Alastair Cook opened the England innings with Jonathan Trott, back in the international side for the first time since leaving the Ashes tour in 2013 due to depression issues.

The first test against West Indies starts next Monday in Antigua. (Reporting by Ed Osmond in London; editing by Justin Palmer)