LONDON May 21 England's summer got off to a dreadful start when they lost four wickets in the first hour to a rampant New Zealand pace attack at a sun-drenched Lord's on Thursday.

Adam Lyth, Gary Ballance, Alastair Cook and Ian Bell fell in quick succession to leave England tottering at 30 for four after being put into bat by New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum in the first test.

Lyth, on his debut, nicked Tim Southee through to wicketkeeper BJ Watling for seven, Balance edged Trent Boult to third slip, captain Cook was caught by Watling hooking at Matt Henry for 16 and Bell was comprehensively bowled by Henry.

Joe Root and Ben Stokes set about repairing the damage but England, reeling from weeks of off-field change and controversy, were already under intense pressure with the Ashes series against Australia looming large.

