LONDON May 25 New Zealand left-arm seamer Trent Boult picked up the last four wickets in under an hour to dismiss England for 478 on the final day of the first test at Lord's on Monday.

The touring side will need 345 to win the match.

England resumed on 429 for six and Boult dismissed England captain Alastair Cook for 162 before bowling Stuart Broad for 10.

Moeen Ali was lbw for 43 and James Anderson was bowled for nought to give Boult figures of five for 85 and nine wickets in the match.

