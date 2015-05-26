(Adds quotes, details)

By Pritha Sarkar

LONDON May 26 Trevor Bayliss has become the first Australian to be appointed head coach of the England national team after being handed the post on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old succeeds Peter Moores, who was sacked earlier this month following England's dismal performance at this year's World Cup and a 1-1 draw in a test series in West Indies.

Bayliss's first major task will be to guide England during the five-match Ashes series against his native Australia.

"Trevor has an outstanding record as coach, has global experience and is very highly regarded in the game," the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) director of cricket Andrew Strauss said in a statement.

"He has proved himself in both domestic and international cricket, has a strong reputation for man-management and has shown how to build winning teams in all three formats."

Bayliss faces the huge task of instilling some stability into England as they try to regain the Ashes on home soil this summer after being whitewashed 5-0 in the last series.

That result let to a period of turbulence for the team as off field matters drew as many headlines as England's miserable form on the pitch.

During the past 18 months, controversial batsman Kevin Pietersen was sacked after the England management accused of him of being a divisive presence in the dressing room during the doomed 2013-14 Ashes series.

ECB managing director Paul Downton departed in April as he paid the price for England's failure to progress during the group stages of the World Cup.

Moores was also axed for failing to guide England to a series win in the Caribbean against what many considered to be a weak West Indies team.

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie had been expected to be appointed to the role after talks with Strauss last week but Bayliss was chosen for his proven track record as a coach.

He led Sri Lanka to the 2011 World Cup final and has twice won the Sheffield Shield with New South Wales.

Bayliss has also enjoyed success in the Twenty20 format, winning the Australian Big Bash and Champions League with Sydney Sixers in 2012 and the Indian Premier League title with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014.

"His expertise in the shorter forms of the game will be vital as we build towards three major ICC events over the next four years; the ICC World T20 tournament in India in 2016 and the ICC Champions Trophy and ICC Cricket World Cup which will be staged in England and Wales in 2017 and 2019 respectively," Strauss added.

Bayliss's appointment means he will again team up with assistant coach Paul Farbrace, who was his deputy during the stint with Sri Lanka.

"There's a great opportunity to help (test captain) Alastair Cook and (ODI captain) Eoin Morgan shape the direction and development of their respective teams," Bayliss said.

"I am also looking forward to working alongside Paul Farbrace once again as we have a similar outlook on the game, get on well after two years working together and have kept in touch.

"What particularly excites me about the role is the chance to work with a very talented group of players. I firmly believe that the team has a bright future and I'll be doing everything I can to help them realise their potential and achieve success on a consistent basis."

The Ashes begins on July 8. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)