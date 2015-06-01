LEEDS, England, June 1 New Zealand declared on 454 for eight on Monday to leave England needing to pull off the highest successful run chase in test history to win the second and final match of the series.

After resuming on 338 for six on the fourth day, New Zealand plundered 116 runs in 75 minutes to set England 455 for victory.

The highest successful fourth-innings run chase in tests was achieved by West Indies who made 418 for seven to beat Australia in Antigua in 2002-03.

BJ Watling was caught at third slip by Joe Root off James Anderson for 120 before Mark Craig and Tim Southee added 67 runs off 53 balls.

Southee, on 40, then hit spinner Moeen Ali straight to Anderson at long-off but Craig went on to complete his half-century.

Stuart Broad conceded 20 runs off one over and the England fast bowler was hammered for three more sixes in the final over before the declaration. Craig finished on 58 not out.

England won the first match at Lord's by 124 runs. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)