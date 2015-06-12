LONDON, June 12 New Zealand responded superbly to their pummelling in the first one-day international against England by piling up a huge total of 398 for five in the second game at The Oval on Friday.

Ross Taylor hit 119 not out, Kane Williamson 93 and Martin Guptill 50 as the Kiwis bludgeoned the England attack to all parts of the ground on a sultry day in south London.

New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who won the toss, smashed 39 off 22 balls to set the tone and Williamson struck a six and 12 fours in a typically fluent knock.

Taylor reached his 13th one-day international century, off 87 deliveries, and New Zealand finished just 10 runs short of England's total of 408 for nine in the first game of the series at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Chris Jordan conceded 97 runs in nine overs, equalling the most expensive figures in a one-day international by an England player. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)