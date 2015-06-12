* Tourists beat England by 13 runs on Duckworth/Lewis

* New Zealand pile up 398-5, Taylor 119 not out

* England 365-9 after rain interruption at The Oval (Adds result)

LONDON, June 12 A resurgent New Zealand beat England by 13 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method in a high-scoring second one-day international marred by a late rain interruption at The Oval on Friday to level the five-match series at 1-1.

The tourists responded superbly to their pummelling in the first game by piling up a huge total of 398 for five and England, despite a fine 88 from captain Eoin Morgan, finished on 365 for nine.

Ross Taylor hit 119 not out, Kane Williamson 93 and Martin Guptill 50 as the Kiwis bludgeoned the England attack to all parts of the ground on a sultry day in south London.

New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who won the toss, smashed 39 off 22 balls to set the tone and Williamson struck a six and 12 fours in a typically fluent knock.

Taylor reached his 13th ODI century, off 87 deliveries, and New Zealand finished 10 runs short of England's total of 408 for nine in the first game of the series at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Chris Jordan conceded 97 runs in nine overs, equalling the most expensive figures in a one-day international by an England player.

England made a very decent fist of chasing their enormous target with Jason Roy and Alex Hales adding 85 for the first wicket.

Roy made 39, Hales 54 and Morgan's 88 off 47 balls, including six sixes and six fours, kept the hosts in the hunt.

But they lost too many wickets and, chasing an improbable target following a rain delay, New Zealand, World Cup runners-up this year, ruthlessly closed out the victory.

The third match of the series is in Southampton on Sunday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)