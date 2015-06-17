June 17 Classy centuries from Eoin Morgan and Joe Root propelled England to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the fourth one-day international in Nottingham on Wednesday to square the five-match series at 2-2.

Chasing a testing target of 350 for victory, Morgan's swashbuckling 113 off 82 balls and a more measured 106 not out from Joe Root helped England comfortably reach their victory target with six overs to spare.

A battling 90 from Kane Williamson and half centuries from Grant Elliott and Martin Guptill had helped the tourists reach 349-7, but Alex Hales got England off to a flying start with a quickfire 67 before Morgan and Root took over.

A remarkably high-scoring series will now be decided in Durham at Chester-le-Street on Saturday. (Reporting by Toby Davis in London; editing by Pritha Sarkar)