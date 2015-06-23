MANCHESTER, England, June 23 Joe Root's purposeful half-century lifted England to a 56-run victory over New Zealand in a one-off Twenty20 international on Tuesday to end to a riveting contest between the teams in all forms of the game.

Root's determined 68 helped England set New Zealand a testing target of 192, which proved too much for the tourists who collapsed from 89 for three to 135 all out in 16.3 overs at Old Trafford in Manchester.

New Zealand made a flying start with Kane Williamson hitting 57 from 37 balls, but wickets fell around him and when he departed at 131 for seven, England swiftly wrapped up the tail to seal victory.

The result continued England's resurgence in white-ball cricket after they secured a superb 3-2 victory in a pulsating one-day series on Saturday.

The test series between the sides was drawn 1-1. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond)