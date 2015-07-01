LONDON, July 1 Leg-spinner Adil Rashid and paceman Steven Finn were included in England's 13-man squad named on Wednesday for next week's first Ashes test against Australia.

Rashid is uncapped at test level but impressed in the recent one-day series against New Zealand. Finn has not played test cricket since July 2013.

National selector James Whitaker said: "There are no huge surprises in the squad. Adil Rashid's inclusion provides Alastair and (coach) Trevor (Bayliss) with plenty of bowling options and the surface at Cardiff will dictate who makes the final eleven.

"Within the squad there are players who have plenty of experience of Ashes cricket and that knowledge will I'm sure be useful for the players who are yet to experience a home Ashes series."

The first test starts in Cardiff on Wednesday.

England suffered a humiliating 5-0 whitewash in the last Ashes series in Australia.

Squad: Alastair Cook (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Gary Balance, Ian Bell, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, Adam Lyth, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Martyn Herman)