POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa Dec 17 England's hopes of winning their warm-up match against a South African Invitational XI were washed out by a storm on Thursday with the home side on 5-0 in their second innings.

England had earlier been bowled out for 190 in their second innings, 472 ahead, having resumed on 99 for three.

The inexperienced Invitational XI side were dismissed for 188 in their opening innings when Stuart Broad impressed with the ball for England with figures of three for 18.

England made 470-5 declared in their first innings with centuries for James Taylor and Ben Stokes.

However, the match was a disappointing one for Alex Hales, who is likely to open alongside Alastair Cook in the first test against South Africa starting in Durban on Dec. 26.

Hales made eight in each innings and will now hope for some time at the crease against South Africa A starting on Sunday.

The first test will be followed by matches in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria.