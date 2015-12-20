Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
PIETERMARITZBURG, South Africa Dec 20 Steven Finn bowled himself into contention for a return to England's lineup after taking four wickets on Sunday on the opening day of the last warmup game before they begin the test series against South Africa on Boxing Day.
Finn was only drafted into the squad last week, but underlined his credentials against South Africa A by taking four wickets for 34 runs at the City Oval.
England bowled out their opponents for 136 runs and scored 64 without reply before bad light curtailed the game and stumps were drawn.
Finn, who was forced out of the test series against Pakistan in October after injuring his left foot, was flown over to South Africa after impressing for England Lions in two comeback appearances against Pakistan A in Dubai.
His showing on Sunday will have increased his chances of joining James Anderson and Stuart Broad in a three-pronged seam attack for the first test in Durban.
Ben Stokes, who is also making his way back from injury, took three wickets.
England will resume on Monday with Alastair Cook unbeaten on 36 and Alex Hales on 28. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek