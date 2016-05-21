May 21 England fast bowler James Anderson took two wickets as Sri Lanka battled to 77 for two at lunch on the third day of the first test in Leeds on Saturday.

Anderson, who claimed five victims to help dismiss the touring side for 91 in their first innings, had Dimuth Karunaratne (seven) and Kaushal Silva (14) caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow in another probing spell.

Kusal Mendis (47 not out), who was dropped twice, and Dinesh Chandimal (seven not out) dug in, however, and Sri Lanka were 130 runs behind the hosts with eight wickets in hand when rain forced the players off the field at Headingley.

England were hampered by the absence from their attack of Ben Stokes due to a knee injury. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Alexander Smith)