LONDON Aug 12 Pakistan took advantage of sloppy England fielding to move fluently on to 97 for two in reply to the hosts' 328 at lunch on the second day of the final test at The Oval on Friday.

In perfect batting conditions on a bright sunny day, the touring side lost only the wicket of nightwatchman Yasir Shah as they bid for a victory that would level the series at 2-2.

Shah, badly dropped by Alex Hales in the gully off Chris Woakes, fell for 26 when he edged a lifting delivery from Steven Finn to Joe Root at second slip.

Finn spilled a straightforward caught and bowled chance off Azhar Ali but the batsman survived and advanced to 36 not out at the interval with Asad Shafiq, also dropped by James Anderson in the slips off Woakes, on 24.

