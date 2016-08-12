Cricket-Opener Mukund back in India squad for Bangladesh test
MUMBAI, Jan 31 Opener Abhinav Mukund was recalled to India's test squad for next week's one-off match against Bangladesh, more than five years after playing his last match for the side.
LONDON Aug 12 Pakistan took advantage of sloppy England fielding to move fluently on to 97 for two in reply to the hosts' 328 at lunch on the second day of the final test at The Oval on Friday.
In perfect batting conditions on a bright sunny day, the touring side lost only the wicket of nightwatchman Yasir Shah as they bid for a victory that would level the series at 2-2.
Shah, badly dropped by Alex Hales in the gully off Chris Woakes, fell for 26 when he edged a lifting delivery from Steven Finn to Joe Root at second slip.
Finn spilled a straightforward caught and bowled chance off Azhar Ali but the batsman survived and advanced to 36 not out at the interval with Asad Shafiq, also dropped by James Anderson in the slips off Woakes, on 24.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Alison Williams)
MUMBAI, Jan 31 Opener Abhinav Mukund was recalled to India's test squad for next week's one-off match against Bangladesh, more than five years after playing his last match for the side.
MELBOURNE, Jan 31 Opening batsman Aaron Finch will lead Australia in the absence of regular captain Steve Smith in next month's three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON, Jan 31 New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the second one-day international against Australia in Napier on Thursday due to concerns over a hamstring injury.