LONDON Aug 13 Pakistan moved on to 417 for seven and a lead of 89 runs over England on the third day of the final test at The Oval on Saturday.

Younus Khan was unbeaten on 147 at lunch after sharing a seventh-wicket partnership of 77 with Sarfraz Ahmed who was the only wicket to fall in the morning session, well caught by diving wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow off Chris Woakes for 44.

Pakistan, trailing 2-1 in the series, will look to extend their lead over the hosts who struggled to make the ball move around on a flat pitch with Woakes the pick of the seam bowlers.

Wahab Riaz was not out on one at the interval.