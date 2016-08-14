LONDON Aug 14 Pakistan picked up two wickets including the key one of Moeen Ali as England moved on to 194 for six at lunch on the fourth day of the final test at The Oval on Sunday.

Jonny Bairstow was unbeaten on 70 for the hosts who trail by 20 runs and still face an uphill task to save the match and prevent Pakistan from levelling the series at 2-2.

After England had resumed on 88 for four, fast bowler Sohail Khan had Gary Ballance caught by wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed for 17.

Moeen, who made a century in the first innings, played freely from the start and he and Bairstow added 65 for the sixth wicket to give England hope.

But shortly before lunch Yasir Shah deceived Moeen with a quicker delivery and the left-hander, on 32, nicked another catch to a gleeful Sarfraz to give the leg-spinner his fourth wicket of the innings.

Chris Woakes, England's last recognised batsman, was unbeaten on nought at the interval. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Clare Fallon)