ABU DHABI Jan 25 Pakistan captain
Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and opted to bat in the second test
against England in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
England recalled spinner Monty Panesar in place of the
injured seamer Chris Tremlett.
Panesar will be making his first test appearance since 2009
as England, the number one test side in the world, look to
avenge a 10-wicket defeat in the series opener in Dubai last
week.
Pakistan have also made one bowling change, bringing in
paceman Junaid Khan for quick Aizaz Cheema.
Teams:
Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Taufeeq Umar, Azhar Ali, Younus
Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur
Rehman, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan.
England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan
Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan, Matt Prior,
Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Monty Panesar.
