ABU DHABI Jan 26 England ripped through Pakistan's lower order as the hosts lost their final three wickets for just one run to finish their first innings all out for 257 on the second day of the second test in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Stuart Broad snared captain Misbah ul-Haq (84) leg before wicket in the day's second over and James Anderson soon dismissed Saeed Ajmal and Junaid Khan for ducks as Pakistan lost their last three wickets in the space of seven balls.

Pakistan had resumed on 256 for seven, with ul-Haq unbeaten on 83, but the skipper added only a single to their overnight score before falling to Broad, the Nottinghamshire all-rounder's fourth wicket of the innings.

Anderson then claimed the scalp of Saeed Ajmal with a full delivery which angled towards middle and leg stump and trapped the batsmen lbw after he played and missed.

Three balls later, England claimed their first catch of the innings to wrap up the Pakistan tail, Junaid Khan edging a short ball from Anderson to Graeme Swann at second slip.

