ABU DHABI Jan 26 Captain Andrew Strauss again failed with the bat as England reached 48 for one at lunch on the second day of the second test against Pakistan on Thursday, having quickly dismissed the hosts for 257.

Strauss, who has scored one 50 in his last 13 innings, fell to off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez for 11 in Abu Dhabi, the opener getting a thick inside edge onto his pad that looped up for Asad Shafiq to take an easy catch at short-leg.

Alastair Cook, on 27, and Jonathan Trott (5) were at the crease when lunch was called.

Opener Cook had a lucky escape in the final over of the session when Shafiq, again at short-leg, failed to hold a low drive.

The morning session started brightly for England as they looked to avenge their 10-wicket defeat in the series opener, Stuart Broad and James Anderson ripping into the Pakistan tail and claiming the last three wickets in seven balls.

Pakistan resumed on 256 for seven, with Misbah-ul-Haq unbeaten on 83, but the captain added only a single to their overnight score before falling leg before wicket to Broad, the Nottinghamshire all-rounder's fourth scalp of the innings.

Anderson then dismissed Saeed Ajmal with a full delivery which angled towards middle and leg stump and trapped the batsmen lbw after he played and missed.

Three balls later, England claimed their first catch of the innings to wrap up the Pakistan tail, Junaid Khan edging a short ball from Anderson to Graeme Swann at second slip.

Pakistan's small band of supporters were undeterred, hollering chants at their team as they took to the field, the hosts forced to play home matches in the Gulf due to security problems in the country.

Pakistan started with pacemen Umar Gul and Junaid Khan as their bowling attack, but soon turned to off-spinners Hafeez and Saeed Ajmal, who claimed 10 wickets in the series opener as England's baffled batsmen failed to read his doosra delivery.

(Editing by Patrick Johnston.

(Reporting by Matt Smith)