ABU DHABI Jan 26 Jonathan Trott and Alastair Cook put on an unbeaten century partnership as England shrugged off the early loss of captain Andrew Strauss to reach 132 for one at tea in the second test against Pakistan on Thursday.

Pakistan, who lead 1-0 in the three-test series, were dismissed for 257 in the morning session after adding only one run to their overnight total for the loss of three wickets.

Strauss fell to off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez for 11, pushing a thick inside edge on to his pad that looped up for Asad Shafiq to take an easy catch at short-leg. Strauss has reached 50 only once in his last 13 inning.

Trott should have departed for 22, but escaped when Pakistan failed to ask for a review that would have confirmed he was lbw. He went on to record his 14th half-century, reaching 57 at tea, while Cook was on 58.

The sparse crowd grew as the day wore on, Pakistan fans in their traditional shalwar kameez white trousers and knee-length shirt lolling on the grass banks that divide Sheikh Zayed's two stands.

Most were low-paid security guards, labourers or drivers enjoying free entry and a special day off outside their usual 70-hour working week.

But their team gave them little cheer in the afternoon session as Pakistan wasted their two permitted reviews on lbw decisions against Trott that were outside the line.

The morning session started brightly for England as Pakistan resumed on 256 for seven, with captain Misbah-ul-Haq unbeaten on 83.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson ripped into the Pakistan tail and claimed the last three wickets in seven balls. Misbah added only a single to his overnight score before falling lbw for 84 to Broad, the Nottinghamshire all-rounder's fourth scalp of the innings.

Anderson then dismissed Saeed Ajmal for no score with a full delivery which angled towards middle and leg stump and trapped the batsmen lbw after he had played and missed.

Three balls later, England claimed their first catch of the innings to wrap up the Pakistan tail, Junaid Khan edging a short ball from Anderson to Graeme Swann at second slip. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by John Mehaffey)