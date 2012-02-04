(Updates at tea)

By Praveen Menon

DUBAI, Feb 4 A half century by Younus Khan helped Pakistan take a 78-run lead as the hosts shrugged off the early loss of their opening batsmen to reach 120 for two at tea in the second day of the third test against England on Saturday.

Pakistan, who lead 2-0 in the three-test series, are hoping for a clean sweep by putting up a formidable total in their second innings to punish the tourists.

Khan made an unbeaten 54, supported at the other end by Azhar Ali who was on 38. The two steadied the innings with a 92-run partnership after losing their opening pair earlier in the day.

James Anderson was the first to strike, dismissing Taufeeq Umar (6) for the second time in the match, this time caught at slip.

Left-arm spinner Monty Panesar trapped Mohammad Hafeez lbw (21) on the sweep.

The match, being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, has already seen 22 wickets fall in less than two days of play.

Earlier, Pakistan bowled out England's lower order to trail by 42 runs as the touring party made 141 in reply to Pakistan's first innings of 99.

Abdur Rehman's five-wicket haul ensured a half century by captain Andrew Strauss (56) only resulted in a modest lead for England.

Pakistan, playing their home matches in Dubai due to security reasons, launched their spinners into the attack and they found immediate success.

Rehman, enjoying a purple patch of form, got his fourth wicket in the match when he dislodged the leg stump of nightwatchman Anderson (4) in the first over.

A doosra by Saeed Ajmal rapped Stuart Broad (4) on the pad and was given out on review. Rehman got his fifth wicket as Strauss stepped out to heave one over the park, only to be stumped.

Swann added a quick 16 runs but was soon caught by Rehman following a lofted shot off Ajmal. (Editing by Mark Meadows)