By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Feb 6 Saeed Ajmal and Umar Gul were
the chief destroyers as Pakistan won the third and final test by
71 runs on the fourth day on Monday, recording their first clean
sweep in a series against England.
Spinner Ajmal, the scourge of England's batsmen throughout
the series, picked up four for 67 and paceman Gul grabbed four
for 61 as the world's top-ranked test team were bowled out for
252 in front of a sparse crowd in Dubai.
Ajmal won the man of the series award for taking 24 wickets.
Azhar Ali was named man of the match for his 157 in Pakistan's
second innings.
"I can't describe how important this win is for us
especially a 3-0 win," Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq told
reporters. "Our bowlers did an excellent job this series.
"This result shows we are a powerful team. After getting
bowled out for 99 in the first innings nobody thought we could
come back but Pakistan are starting to really do well under
pressure."
A diving catch by Younus Khan at slip off Ajmal immediately
after lunch on day four trigged yet another England collapse as
it removed Alastair Cook one short of his half century.
The one upside for 27-year-old opener Cook was that he
became the second youngest player to reach 6,000 test runs -
only India's master batsman Sachin Tendulkar has achieved that
feat at a younger age.
Ajmal ripped through Kevin Pietersen's bat and pad to bowl
him for 18 before Ian Bell followed for 10, lobbing an attempted
square cut off Gul straight to cover point.
PRIOR NOT OUT
Eoin Morgan (31) also fell when he gave Gul the charge only
to be caught behind the wicket.
Wicketkeeper Matt Prior tried to keep up England's hopes
with an unbeaten 49 but eventually he ran out of partners.
Captain Andrew Strauss (26) and Jonathan Trott (18) were
dismissed before lunch.
Strauss was trapped leg before by spinner Abdur Rehman and
failed to get the decision overturned by the video umpire.
"It's very important we debrief this tour, as we do after
every tour, and learn from our mistakes," said Strauss. "But it
is not all doom and gloom, we don't suddenly become a bad side.
"We didn't bat well. If we keep getting out for 140 or 150
we are never going to win a test match.
"I've not been involved in a series where so many of our
batsmen have had problems," added Strauss.
The series yielded 43 lbw decisions, a record for a
three-match contest.
Pakistan, who play home matches in the Gulf due to security
problems in their own country, and England begin a four-match
series of one-day internationals next Monday in Abu Dhabi.
