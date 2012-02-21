(Adds quotes, details)
Feb 21 Kevin Pietersen's second successive
century led England to a four-wicket victory over Pakistan and a
series whitewash after the fourth and final one-day
international in Dubai on Tuesday.
Pietersen smashed 130 off 153 balls as England reached their
target of 238 with four balls to spare.
Pakistan's 237 was built around half-centuries by Azhar Ali
(58) and Asad Shafiq (65) but they lost momentum after a solid
start and England overcame the early loss of in-form captain
Alastair Cook to take partial revenge for their 3-0 defeat in
the test series.
Pietersen's ninth one-day international century lifted him
level with England batting coach Graham Gooch on 28 hundreds for
his country and confirmed the return to form of a player who
struggled in one-day cricket last year.
"That's probably the best knock I've ever played in one-day
cricket," Pietersen said in a televised interview. "I enjoyed
the calmness of the chase, we picked the bowlers to target,
which we don't often do in the England side. We try to get after
all of them. I'll never stop trying, I just want to enjoy my
cricket."
Pietersen, who struck two sixes and 12 fours, received good
support from Craig Kieswetter, who made 43 in a fifth-wicket
partnership of 109, was finally dismissed by Saeed Ajmal in the
49th over with just two runs needed for victory.
Pakistan recovered well from the early loss of Mohammad
Hafeez, with Ali and Shafiq sharing a second-wicket partnership
of 111 to give them a solid start.
But Shafiq was bowled by Tim Bresnan and Ali caught by Eoin
Morgan off Jade Dernbach as the hosts lost their way.
Captain Misbah-ul-Haq struck a huge six in his knock of 46
but England bowled and fielded tightly, with Dernbach claiming
figures of four for 45 and spinner Danny Briggs two for 39 on
his international debut.
The teams now play three Twenty20 internationals starting in
Dubai on Thursday with Cook added to the England squad as cover
for the injured Ravi Bopara.
