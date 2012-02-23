Feb 23 Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal bowled
superbly at the death to inspire Pakistan to an eight-run
victory over England in the first Twenty20 international in
Dubai on Thursday.
World champions England looked to be cruising to a target of
145 following a quickfire 33 from the in-form Kevin Pietersen
and Ravi Bopara's 39 but man-of-the-match Gul dismissed Jos
Buttler and Samit Patel with successive deliveries in the 18th
over to give Pakistan hope.
Ajmal then bowled a brilliant 19th over of the innings,
conceding just four runs, to put Pakistan on the brink of
victory with England needing 18 off the last six balls.
Jonny Bairstow and Graeme Swann were unable find the
boundary off Junaid Khan's final over and managed just nine
runs.
Pakistan, beaten 4-0 in the 50-over one-day series, would
clinch the three-match Twenty20 series with victory in the
second game in Dubai on Saturday.
England won the toss but Pakistan raced to 36 runs in the
first three overs before losing wickets at regular intervals as
the scoring rate slowed.
Captain Misbah-ul-Haq struck a huge six in his unbeaten 26
off 26 balls and Shoaib Malik made 39 but Swann completed
figures of three for 13 from four miserly overs to restrict
Pakistan to 144 for six.
Pietersen, confident following consecutive centuries in the
one-day series, struck 13 runs off the first four balls of the
England innings and raced to 33 off 21 deliveries before he was
brilliantly caught on the leg-side boundary by Asad Shafiq
trying to hit his second six.
Bopara made a fluent 39 to put England in control of their
chase but Gul returned to dismiss him, Buttler and Patel in
rapid succession.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)