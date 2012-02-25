Feb 25 Jonny Bairstow and Steven Finn
inspired England to a 38-run victory over Pakistan in Dubai on
Saturday to level the three-match series of Twenty20
internationals at 1-1.
England chose to bat first under lights and chalked up 150
for seven with the 22-year-old Bairstow clubbing an unbeaten 60
in 46 balls.
Man of the match Bairstow, son of the late former England
wicketkeeper David, belted five fours and two sixes.
Opener Craig Kieswetter also chipped in with 31 off 24
deliveries while Pakistan seamer Umar Gul took two for 31 and
spinner Saeed Ajmal produced an economical spell of one for 20
in four overs.
Pakistan started their run chase badly, slumping to two for
two after losing Mohammad Hafeez for a duck and Asad Shafiq for
one.
Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals and Shahid
Afridi top-scored with 25 in 23 balls as Pakistan were bowled
out for 112 in 18.2 overs.
England captain Stuart Broad and spinner Graeme Swann took
two wickets apiece but improving young paceman Finn stole the
show by returning figures of three for 30 and running out Ajmal
for a duck with a direct hit from close range.
The third and final match will be in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
