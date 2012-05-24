LONDON May 24 England's fast bowling options
are a luxury for captain Andrew Strauss but he sympathises with
the likes of Steve Finn who was left kicking his heels in the
first test against West Indies.
Stuart Broad, fresh from his 11-wicket haul at Lord's, and
James Anderson will again lead England's attack in the second
test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday with the third pace
slot up for grabs.
Tim Bresnan played as the third seamer in England's
five-wicket victory in the opener but could come under pressure
from Finn, who has bagged 53 wickets in 13 tests.
With Graham Onions also waiting in the wings, England's
attack is well-stocked as they prepare for the match at a ground
which generally offers swing and pace.
"It's the way of the world at the moment," Strauss told a
news conference at Trent Bridge in bright sunshine on Thursday.
"We have five or six test quality seamers and only three of
them can play so it's unfortunate for the guys who are left out.
"It's a management thing and we have to make sure they know
they are appreciated and wanted. If they do miss out they know
that when the opportunity comes they need to take it.
"It's a great position for us as a side to be in, but
frustrating when you are left out. But you learn from that and
it makes you hungrier when you get the chance."
West Indies were dealt a blow when fast bowler Shannon
Gabriel, who took four wickets on his debut, was ruled out for
the rest of the three-match series with a back injury and was
replaced by Tino Best.
However, captain Darren Sammy will have Ravi Rampaul
available after he missed the opening test and Dominican spinner
Shane Shillingford could also play.
"We will definitely consider playing Shillingford," Sammy
said.
"Looking at our attack playing on flat pitches over the last
year or so a spinner has always been in our line-up with two
quick men and myself and that has been successful for us. We
will consider that and hopefully go and take 20 England wickets.
"The last year and a half Ravi (Rampaul) has been the guy
that takes wickets with the new ball and with the way Roach is
bowling that could be a very good combination against England."
WORK HARDER
England were made to work harder than expected by the
tourists at Lord's, crumbling to 57 for four as they chased a
victory target of 191 before Alastair Cook and Ian Bell steered
their side home with a fifth-wicket partnership of 132.
Strauss said England were prepared for some more hard graft.
"They made life very difficult for us and we were relieved
to get over the line and win but we will have to do it again
this week if want to win," he said.
Nottinghamshire's Broad, who will be playing at his home
ground, will look to carry on where he left off at Lord's.
He echoed his captain's opinion that there was no room for
complacency.
"In international cricket you always have to be at the top
of your game and keep performing," he told the ECB's website.
"You keep pushing yourself in training to get better. Having
the strength of competition that we have is important in that.
"Someone like Steven Finn would be in most test teams in the
world at the moment and he's having to wait patiently for his
opportunity."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)