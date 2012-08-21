LONDON Aug 21 Kevin Pietersen's rapid fall from
grace in international cricket was completed on Tuesday when the
controversial batsman was left out of the England squads for the
Twenty20 World Cup and a one-day series against South Africa.
Last week, the 32-year-old Pietersen was dropped for the
third and final test against South Africa at Lord's after
admitting to sending "provocative" text messages to opposing
players.
England slipped to a 51-run defeat in the match to lose the
series 2-0 and concede the number one test ranking to their
opponents in the process.
National selector Geoff Miller explained Pietersen's
international future "was still being determined" so it was
always unlikely the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were
going to select him for the upcoming limited overs events.
"Kevin Pietersen's future involvement is still being
determined and he was therefore not considered for selection in
either squad," Miller said as the squads were announced.
The squad to face South Africa for the five one-day
internationals also sees Twenty20 captain Stuart Broad rested
ahead the Twenty20 World Cup in Sri Lanka in September and
October.
Pietersen could have been selected for both squads, having
reversed a decision to retire from all forms of international
limited-overs cricket, at which he was one of the key players
when England won the last global 20-over event two years ago.
The ODI series starts in Cardiff on Friday and continues
with matches at Southampton, the Oval, Lord's and Trent Bridge.
Miller continued: "All players in the 14-man ODI series squad
were involved in the recent series victory against Australia.
"We will be looking for this side to build on the recent
success we have had and to show further signs of improvement
against a strong South Africa side.
"Stuart Broad has an important period coming up leading our
T20 side and with a three-match series followed closely by the
(World Cup), we feel a two-week break from cricket is in the
best interests of both Stuart and the team."
In Broad's absence Alastair Cook will captain the one-day
side.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)